Typhoon Mungkhut to bring heavy rain to Thailand this weekend

Bangkok, 14th September 2018 -The Meteorological Department has warned people living in the Central Region, East and South of possible flash floods and mudslides on Sunday, after tropical typhoon Mungkhut makes landfall in Vietnam this weekend.

According to the Meteorological Department, typhoon Mungkhut, which is currently moving towards the South China Sea and Vietnam, will result in a strong south westerly wind in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand gaining strength, and bringing heavy rain to certain parts of the South, East and Central Plains from Sunday onward.

Fishermen are told to navigate the sea carefully as waves could reach a hight of four meters. Meanwhile, the Crisis Center revealed today that 48 provinces across the country are likely to be affected by heavy rains.

These include the upper part of the North, the lower region of the North East, most of the Central Region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the entire east coast and certain southern provinces namely Ranong, Pang Nga, Krabi, Phuket and Trang.