Super Rich introduces Visit Thailand card

Bangkok – Non-bank financial service provider Superrich has unveiled its Visit Thailand cash card, promoting a cashless initiative among travelers, as the high tourist season in Thailand arrives.

The card is available at Suvarnabhumi Airport and branches of Super Rich nationwide and allows travelers to top up with a variety of currencies. Once credit is placed on the card, it can be used to pay for a variety of services and goods where Master Card is accepted. Users can download the Visit Thailand Card app to their mobile phone to track usage and manage their card. A top up can be done at any Super Rich branch and while there is no fee, the cards cost an initial 150 baht.

Deputy Prime Minister ACM Prajin Junthong remarked this week that the government is working towards making Thailand a digital economy in which financial technology is used across sectors. He said that the Visit Thailand card will help usher in the digital economy while providing travelers with greater safety as they will no longer have to carry cash.

Previously Bangkok scored the best destination title in the Mastercard survey for the third consecutive year, with more than 20 million visitors making their way to the capital of Thailand last year.

According to the survey, Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya all made it into the top 20 destinations with the most hotel check-ins by travelers. Bangkok ranks 5th, with Phuket 10th among the cities where visitors spent the most money. Much of the spending was made on food and accommodation.