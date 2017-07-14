Sign of the times

500 clean Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA – About 500 people picked up scrap and flipped over sand as Pattaya continued its summertime beach cleanup.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri led the battalion of staffers from city hall, umbrella vendors, Jomtien Thai Massage Club and Windsurfing Association of Thailand in the cleanup effort July 5.

The blue-clad volunteers walked between Soi 7 and the Dongtan curve, removing rubbish, scrap, rocks and items to recycle, sometimes stepping over sun worshippers who couldn’t be bothered to move.

They were supported by trucks, equipment, tools and a back loader to fill in holes and a tractor to flip over the sand before the cleaners raked it smooth and clean again.

The operation is being carried out each Wednesday and Thursday throughout July with a different section of the beach cleaned each day.