Sign of the times

By Jetsada Homklin
A lone sun worshipper lays out on the beach as scores of cleaners wander around behind him. About 500 people picked up scrap and flipped over sand as Pattaya continued its summertime beach cleanup July 5, banning beach chair vendors on Wednesdays and Thursdays for at least the rest of the month. The two-day beach closures have garnered scores of complaints from tourists.
500 clean Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA –  About 500 people picked up scrap and flipped over sand as Pattaya continued its summertime beach cleanup.

Mayor Anan Charoenchasri led the battalion of staffers from city hall, umbrella vendors, Jomtien Thai Massage Club and Windsurfing Association of Thailand in the cleanup effort July 5.

Whether it was their intent or not, officials have been successful at keeping tourists away from local beaches twice a week.
The blue-clad volunteers walked between Soi 7 and the Dongtan curve, removing rubbish, scrap, rocks and items to recycle, sometimes stepping over sun worshippers who couldn’t be bothered to move.

They were supported by trucks, equipment, tools and a back loader to fill in holes and a tractor to flip over the sand before the cleaners raked it smooth and clean again.

The operation is being carried out each Wednesday and Thursday throughout July with a different section of the beach cleaned each day.

