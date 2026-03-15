Pattaya officers wake intoxicated tourist found sleeping on bank steps

By Pattaya Mail
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Municipal officers in Pattaya assist an intoxicated foreign tourist found sleeping on the steps of Bangkok Bank along Pattaya Second Road before helping ensure his safety.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers in Pattaya assisted a heavily intoxicated foreign tourist who was found asleep on the steps of Bangkok Bank along Pattaya Second Road on March 15.

Officers checked on the tourist after noticing him lying on the staircase, a situation that posed potential risks to both his safety and belongings.

Authorities woke the man and asked about his accommodation before helping escort him safely back to his hotel.

Officials said the action was taken to ensure the visitor’s safety and prevent possible harm while he was in a vulnerable condition.

After waking the tourist and confirming his accommodation details, officers escorted him safely back to his hotel in Pattaya.















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