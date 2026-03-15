Tourist seriously hurt after falling from hotel building in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign woman was seriously injured after falling from a hotel building in Pattaya during the early hours of March 15.

At approximately 4:06 a.m., the rescue center of Sawang Boriboon received a report of a person falling from a height at a hotel located in Soi Bongkot 8 in South Pattaya.

Rescue volunteers, together with officers from Pattaya City Police Station, rushed to the scene to investigate.

At the site, near bushes beside the eight-story building, rescuers found a foreign woman estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old. She had reportedly fallen from the building and landed in the bushes, suffering serious injuries. Authorities noted a strong smell of alcohol.

Rescue workers faced some difficulty accessing the injured woman due to her position within the shrubbery before providing first aid and urgently transporting her to a nearby hospital.

A hotel security guard told authorities that he heard a loud thud resembling a heavy object hitting the bushes. When he went to check, he discovered the woman lying there calling for help and immediately alerted emergency services.







Preliminary police investigations suggest the woman may have fallen from the fourth floor of the building. Officers believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor, as the injured tourist appeared disoriented and was unable to clearly explain what had happened.

Police investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.



































