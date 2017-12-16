Security officials prepare for holiday period

Bangkok – Security officials have ordered the authorities to prepare safety precautions for the New Year holiday emphasizing facilitation of traveling citizens and stringent measures against drink driving.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich revealed the outcomes of a meeting on measures to safeguard citizens during the New Year’s holiday, which focused on traffic safety. He indicated that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prawit Wongsuwan had pressed authorities to watch over social media to make sure distorted information is not circulated, calling for strict enforcement of laws. Other tasks he emphasized included manning of borders to prevent illegal entries and exits, checking of surveillance cameras, action against the drug trade and management of New Year revelry.

The meeting acknowledged proposals for road safety, which included immediately performing alcohol tests on people involved in traffic accidents and elevating road safety to the national agenda.

The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with repairing and maintaining roadways ahead of the holiday and to make sure that signage and lighting is ready for drivers. The Department of Highways has been told to care for travelers and provide them with regular rest stops while also coordinating with truck operators to suspend operations during the holiday.

The Ministry of the Interior has been told to coordinate checkpoints and prepare rescue equipment in case of an emergency.