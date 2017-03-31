Pattaya Classic Car Show breaks all records

The largest collection ever of Classic Cars in Thailand was also the second Pattaya classic car show and was held on the manicured lawns in front of the Asia Pattaya Hotel. Initially expecting 82 classics, there were a couple of notable dropouts, especially the 1990 Jaguar XJ 220 which experienced an engine failure during the week before the show weekend. However, last minute entries swelled the numbers, finishing at more than 90 cars.

Many of the classics came from Bangkok, whilst others came from Pattaya and Hua Hin, and one notable entry from Phuket, driven up, rather than being brought on a trailer. All in all it was recorded that participants came from 11 nations and was undoubtedly declared to be the biggest Classic Car Show in Thailand. It was also noted that more than 1200 visitors of many nationalities attended the show where they stopped to admire the dazzling collection of some of the most beautiful awe-inspiring classic cars.

Jo Klemm, President of the Classic Car Friends Pattaya and his team split the show into static displays on the Saturday, followed by a charity BBQ in the Asia Pattaya Hotel that evening. More than 200 guests attended the dinner where an auction of motor memorabilia and other donated items raised a considerably large sum of money for charity.

It should also be noted that the proceeds totaling a respectable sum of 400,000 baht from the Classic Car Show went to the underprivileged children from the Human Help Network Foundation under the care of the most benevolent Ratchada Chomjinda (Toy) director of the foundation.

On the Sunday, there was a parade from Pratamnak Hill, down to Pattaya via Second Road, returning via Beach Road. The classic cars also had some of the orphans as passengers, an exciting time for the underprivileged youngsters. Thousands of people lined the roads waving and cheering as the amazing classics drove by.

The overall condition of the cars was judged on the Saturday and the judges comprising of Dr. Iain Corness, Dr. Dean Gilard and Jo Klemm remarked on the very high standard of preparation (and restoration), remembering that many of the cars were well over 50 years old.

Mention must be made of the Riviera hospitality tent, being the major sponsor of the event, and also of the venue ‘brolly dollies’ outfitted in eye catching yellow and black checkers, who were kept busy all afternoon posing for photographs. Other sponsors and supporters included Europa Auto Service, Liqui Moly, Pattaya Mail, Asia Pattaya Hotel, GO Property Thailand and Der Farang.

There were too many cars to be listed individually, but included: Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz, Bentley, Jaguar, Austin Healey, Armstrong Siddeley, Opel, Morgan, MG, Ford Europe, Ford America, Citroen, Lincoln, Audi, Range Rover, Triumph, Cadillac, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Plymouth, Morris, Dodge, Chevrolet, Austin, Volkswagen, Fiat, Mini, Comer, Alfa Romeo and even a Kubelwagen and a Citroen Stretch Limousine.

The Classic Cars came from: Malaysia, Phuket, Hua Hin, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Bang Saen,

Pattaya, Sattahip and Rayong.

Planning has started for the 2018 event!

Best Classic Car Awards

Michael Pornsartid Naruenartwanich

Ferrari 328 GTS Spider, 1986

Ong Chong Soo

Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 TI, 1965

Martin Koller

Austin Healey 3000 Mk III, 1967

Jerry Felin

Dodge Challenger RT, 1970

Dr. Somkanueng Tanworrakul

Jaguar XJS, 1975

Michael Wuensche

Jaguar XJ6 Series III, 1979

Prasob Jirawatwong

Citroen DS 23 Pallas IE

Kittima Sookchoke

Volkswagen Beetle, 1969

Special Classics Award

Ton Hillebrand

Opel, 1909

Longest Distance Award

Lars Micksater from Phuket

Chevrolet Impala, 1960