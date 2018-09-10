Kaeng Krachan National Park to enhance tourism safety measures

Prachuap Khiri Khan, 9th September 2018 – Officials at Kaeng Krachan National Park are instructed to take close care of visitors, following an accident that a tourist slipped and fell down at Pa La-U waterfall.

Kaeng Krachan National Park Chief, Mana Permpoon, admitted that a European visitor had accidentally fallen down on a slippery rock, causing the sprain at right ankle. The affected visitor has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

To prevent any accident from occurring in the future, the national park office has instructed officials to take closer care of visitors, as some trails in the national park may be slippery. More ropes have been placed at walkways to allow visitors to hold while hiking around the waterfall.

Pa La-U waterfall is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the area due to its picturesque natural scenery.