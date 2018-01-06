Increased toll for Bangkok-Pattaya motorway covers longer route

Bangkok – An increased toll for the Bangkok – Pattaya motorway covers a longer network and improves facilities along the road, says Department of Highways (DOH) Director-General Thanin Somboon.

He said the new toll structure on the motorway, effective from 19 April 2018 and in which a four-wheel automobile will pay a toll of 105 baht, up from a previous toll of 60 baht, covers an extended road and provides the improved facilities of the closed-system fare collection which takes into account the length of the road network.

The new toll, which is to be collected on the Chonburi – Pattaya section, is from 10 to 60 baht in addition to the Bangkok – Chonburi section. A straight journey from Bangkok to Pattaya on the 126-kilometer highway will cost 105 baht, or less than one baht per kilometer.

The toll on the Chonburi – Pattaya section was previously uncollected as the fare collection system was not completely installed. The motorway section has been enhanced with a better road surface, better drainage, better illumination, fewer crossings, better management and traffic management by the 24-hour control center.