Chonburi’s coast bridge is becoming a popular tourist attraction

Chonburi’s new 3.42 kilometre long coast bridge is becoming a new popular tourist spot, and now construction is underway to extend it by additional three kilometres to ease traffic congestion in the town.

President of Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization (PAO) Mr Witthaya Khumpluem disclosed today that the coast bridge which is officially named “Chonlamakvithi 84th Anniversary” is becoming a new tourist attraction among local people and tourists from other provinces.

Apart from being a new route to bypass traffic jams in Chonburi town, he said a large number of tourists came to the rest areas on the coast bridge particularly at weekends to enjoy picnics and experience the surrounding sceneries particularly in the evening.

This prompted the provincial organization to extend the coast bridge by another three kilometres to connect Tambon Samet for traffic and tourism reasons.

He said the coast bridge was built to commence the 84th birthday anniversary of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2011.

The bridge was intended to facilitate motorists to travel and avoid traffic jams in Chonburi town, particularly during rush hours and during the festival seasons.

The extension part is scheduled to be finished next year, he said.