Chonburi gears up for Festival of Lights

Sattahip – The Chonburi Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports is to hold the 6th Festival of Lights from December 15-16.

Deputy Governor of Chonburi Thammasak Rattanathanya said that the festival is organized annually to pay homage to the holy relic enshrined on the breast of Phra Buddha Maha Vajira Uttamobhat Satsada, known as the stone carved Buddha of the Ninth Reign, at Khao Chee Chan in Sattahip district. The 6th Festival of Lights will take place in the ceremonial area in front of the sculpted Buddha.

The Deputy Governor of Chonburi noted that the event will promote cultural tourism in the province, adding that the festival will feature a light procession in honor of the sculpted image, masked drama performance of Ramayana, cultural shows, and a bazaar.