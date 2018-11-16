A little night music for classic fans

October 29 saw another beautiful classic music event take place at the Diana Garden Resort, organized by the Pattaya Classical Music Club in order to raise education funds for the Pattaya Orphanage.

The brilliant Pro Musica String Quartet, with Tasana Nagavajara (violin), Boonthida Ainthakat (violin), Yuwadee Kanchanasatit (viola) and Kittikhun Sodprasert (violoncello) gave a wonderful performance. The program ‘Hooked on Baroque” included music from Purcell, Handel, Bach and Mouret and also featured Mozart’s “Kleine Nachtmusik”.

The audience of approx. 100 people had time to refresh themselves during the intermission with sponsored finger-food and drinks.

In the second half of the show the audience members were treated to Mozart’s “Alleluja” from “Exsultate Jubilate”, Haydn’s “Serenade”, Puccini’s “O Mio Babbino Caro”, Richard Rogers’ “Climb Every Mountain”, Errol Garner’s “Misty” and A.C. Jobim’s “The Girl from Ipanema”.

Radchada Chomjinda, the director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, who was in attendance as a representative of the Pattaya Orphanage, was more than pleased with the outcome and thanked all – and especially Judith and Les Edmonds, Helen Rantsen, Gregory Barton and the other members of the Pattaya Classical Music Club – for their efforts to make this event happen. She also thanked Sopin Tappajug, the managing director of the Diana Garden Resort for her generosity to provide the ballroom for the concert.

At the end of the event the great musicians received flowers and all promised to be back in January next year to perform another concert.