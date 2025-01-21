New Beginnings, Stronger Connections at ESB Stammtisch Networking

PATTAYA, Thailand – We’re counting down the days to kick off our first event of the year! Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to connect and re-connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere, complete with delicious food and drinks.

Taking place on Friday, 7th February 2025, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Pullman Pattaya Hotel G, this event promises to be the perfect start to a year of meaningful networking and collaboration. Whether you’re an expat or Thai professional, especially from Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH), or Thailand, and working in the industrial or trading sectors, this is your chance to engage with like-minded individuals who share your drive and passion.







Admission is priced at THB 1,000 per person for Early Birds who book by 24th January 2025, and THB 1,300 thereafter. Your ticket includes a delicious buffet spread and a free flow of local beer, wine, sparkling wine, and soft drinks, ensuring an enjoyable evening of great conversations and connections.



Eastern Seaboard Stammtisch (ESB Stammtisch) is a renowned networking platform that brings together professionals living and working along Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard and beyond. With a focus on fostering relationships within the industrial and trading sectors, we regularly host Networking Events, Dual Events that combine seminars or workshops with networking, and other Special Events to enhance professional connections.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of new beginnings and stronger connections. Let’s make 2025 a year of opportunities and success—together!

EVENT REGISTRATION

































