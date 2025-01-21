BCCT brings professionals together for Networking Night in Hua Hin

HUA HIN, Thailand – Join us for an exciting evening of networking, collaboration, and connection at the BCCT Connecting Western Seaboard (Hua Hin) event! Organized by the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) in cooperation with AMCHAM, Beluthai, DanCham, GTCC, NTCC, Swecham, British Club, Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin, Hua Hin Today, and Surf Radio, this event is open to everyone, both members and non-members alike.

Taking place on Friday, 21st February 2025, from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at Pineapple Valley Golf Club Hua Hin, this is your chance to engage with like-minded professionals in a vibrant and welcoming setting. Admission is THB 1,100 net for members and non-members and includes a delicious buffet and free-flow soft drinks, beer, and wine, ensuring an enjoyable evening for all attendees.







We extend our heartfelt thanks to our generous sponsors, Axcel Electronics and Business Class Asia, for their support in making this event possible.

This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow professionals, build new relationships, and enjoy a lively evening of networking and collaboration. Whether you’re looking to expand your business network or simply reconnect with familiar faces, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Reserve your spot today by booking online or emailing [email protected] for assistance. We look forward to seeing you there and sharing an incredible evening together!



Payment: Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this. Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt

Cancellation policy: Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins. Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit. Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: By registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: please click here

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

23rd Floor, M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place, 87 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English