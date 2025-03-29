Join us for a fantastic evening at the Lodge Pattaya West Winds Spring Charity Barbeque!

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mark your calendars for an unforgettable night of great food, live music, and exciting prizes at the Lodge Pattaya West Winds Spring Charity Barbeque!

Date: Saturday, 12th April 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Siam Country Resort, 39/4 Moo 9, Pong, Banglamung

Admission: 750 Baht per person (includes an international buffet with drinks at special prices!)







🎟️ Super Charity Raffle with High-Value Prizes!

Win amazing prizes, including a 65” Smart TV, Air Fryer, and Grill!

🎶 Live Music by Jayson and Friends!

Enjoy a fantastic musical performance as you dine and socialize.

💙 Supporting Local Charities

Proceeds from this event will support important charitable causes. We have recently contributed to Take Care Kids and the HHNFT School—and with your help, we can do even more!



📢 We Need Your Help!

We are still looking for raffle prizes for the event. If you can donate, please get in touch with our Secretary at 0852 787 141.

📩 RSVP Now!

Let us know you’re coming! Please confirm your attendance by emailing [email protected].

Bring your friends and join us for an evening of fun, laughter, and giving back to the community. We look forward to seeing you there!





























