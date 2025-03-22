Memorial Event in Loving Memory of Dr. Sunya Viravaidya

PATTAYA, Thailand – It is with deep respect and remembrance that we announce a memorial event to honour the life and legacy of Dr. Sunya Viravaidya, who passed away in the early hours of March 8, 2025, at the age of 79. A pioneering figure in Thailand’s medical community, Dr. Sunya dedicated his life to advancing healthcare and building one of Pattaya’s most respected medical institutions. His unwavering commitment to medical excellence and his patients’ well-being leaves a profound impact that will be felt for generations to come.







Join us as we gather to celebrate his remarkable contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. The memorial will take place on Sunday, 30 March 2025, at Jazz Pit, Sun Sabella Restaurant, Pattaya, starting from 3:00 p.m. onwards. It will be a time to remember, reflect, and honour Dr. Sunya’s life, his work, and the countless lives he touched.

We invite his friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives have been positively impacted by Dr. Sunya to join us in this heartfelt tribute. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will forever live on in the many lives he changed.

Please join us for this special occasion as we remember a life well-lived and a legacy that will continue to inspire.

























