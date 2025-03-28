Ministry of Interior takes strong action against foreign-owned condos offering daily rentals in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Ministry of Interior, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, has directed the Department of Local Administration to aggressively pursue legal action against foreign-owned condominiums in Pattaya that have been illegally offering daily rentals, mimicking hotel operations without proper licenses. This comes after increasing public complaints and reports of disturbances caused by such illegal rental activities.







On March 26, following a series of complaints filed through the “Damrongtham Center” (Public Complaints Center) about foreign investments in condominium units being rented out on a daily basis, the Department of Local Administration, under the direction of Chaiwat Junthiraphong, Director-General of the Department, mobilized a special task force to address the issue. This task force, led by Ronnarong Thipsiri, Deputy Director-General, conducted a raid at three condominiums in Banglamung District, Chonburi, where two out of the three properties were confirmed to be involved in illegal daily rentals.



The investigation revealed that these condominium units were deliberately evading authorities by leaving room keys or key cards in an automated locker system for guests to pick up, allowing them to check in without any direct interaction with staff. Evidence, including booking receipts, payment transactions, and ownership documents of the properties, was gathered and submitted to the Banglamung District administrative officers and police for further investigation.

The Ministry’s campaign is part of a larger initiative to regulate the short-term rental market and ensure that businesses comply with the Hotel Act B.E. 2547 (2004), which requires all businesses operating in the hotel sector to have the appropriate licenses. The Ministry is taking a proactive approach by enforcing stringent regulations not only for unlicensed hotels but also for any condominium owners attempting to rent their units like hotels without proper authorization.



The Ministry has urged local authorities across the country to increase their efforts to inspect and monitor such illegal rental activities. Additionally, they are intensifying scrutiny of licensed hotels that are not adhering to the law, particularly those accepting foreign guests without the proper documentation, and those who fail to notify immigration authorities within 24 hours of the guest’s arrival.

To further strengthen enforcement, the Ministry has coordinated with the Department of Land to encourage condominium juristic persons to actively monitor and ensure compliance with the law. Public awareness campaigns are also being planned to educate citizens on the legal consequences of renting out condominium units on a daily basis.





The Ministry also reassures the public that anyone who encounters or is disturbed by such activities can report violations to the Damrongtham Center, either at local district offices or directly through the Ministry’s public complaint channels. The authorities promise swift action and follow-up investigations to resolve the issue promptly, ensuring a safer and more regulated environment for both residents and tourists in Pattaya.

The Ministry has made it clear that any person found violating the Hotel Act by renting out units in a manner that resembles hotel operations without the proper licenses will face legal consequences, including possible fines and other penalties. They also urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious rental activities that might affect the local community’s peace and order.







































