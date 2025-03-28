4-year-old boy breaks arm, mother injured in Pattaya pickup truck tire blowout

PATTAYA, Thailand – The rescue center received an emergency call reporting a vehicle overturning on Highway 331, Khao Mai Kaew, East Pattaya, on March 26. The incident involved an accident where a pickup truck lost control, resulting in injuries.

Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers found a black Mitsubishi Pajero 4-door pickup truck, overturned on its side by the roadside. The front-right tire was blown out, and the vehicle was severely damaged. Inside, rescuers found 20-year-old Miss Rungtiwa Panloywong, who was injured with chest pain, and 4-year-old boy who had a broken right arm. Both were immediately given first aid before being rushed to the hospital for further treatment.







The injured woman’s boyfriend explained that the family had been working in the area to drive piles. Before the accident, he had asked his girlfriend and son to go buy engine oil. While driving normally, the right-front tire exploded, causing the vehicle to lose control and flip over. Fortunately, the injuries were not severe, and a good Samaritan helped notify authorities for assistance.



























