Avani Pattaya Resort is back and so are the good times

Avani Pattaya Resort is excited to welcome travelers back to Pattaya’s sunny shores on 19 June 2020. The ‘Comeback Package’, which offers a host of benefits as well as a special rate for Thai residents.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

One of Thailand’s most popular seaside destinations, Pattaya is renowned for its party scene and nightlife. But venture further afield and you will find pristine natural reserves teeming with mesmerizing wildlife, iconic cultural sites and adventure in the wild for the entire family.

A popular attraction is a local vineyard where guests can learn about different varieties of grapes and sample local vintages. At the Siri Charoenwat Forest Plantation founded by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Khao Chi On, travelers can cycle through shady groves, join the tree-planting programme or indulge in a spot of hiking. Another must-visit is the Sanctuary of Truth famous for its stunning sunsets and one of the country’s largest temples carved by hand from wood, reflecting the traditional Ayutthaya style.

The ‘Comeback’ Package

Starting at TBH 5,999 nett the package includes daily breakfast for two, an extra complimentary bed for the little ones and a one-time dinner for two guests.

Thai residents can take advantage of a special rate which starts at THB 2,200++ and includes breakfast – a saving of 45% on the best available rate. The offer is valid until 30 September 2020.

Avani Hotels also introduce ‘Book with Confidence’ programme that allows travelers to change date, destination or cancel the trip free of charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival (subject to availability).





Travelling Safe with AvaniSHIELD

Avani Pattaya Resort has adopted a range of heightened hygiene and sanitizing standards, collectively known as the brand’s safety and hygiene programme the AvaniSHIELD, to ensure the health and safety of guests and team members.

With all the necessary safety and cleanliness practices in place ahead of the reopening, the property is fully certified by The Ministry of Public Health. The resort is also in the process of obtaining the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) certification for Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA).











