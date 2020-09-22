The Bay Grill & Roast Buffet at Dusit Thani Pattaya

All You Can Eat Grills and Roast

Every Friday and Saturday, enjoy a fantastic buffet of meat and seafood barbecue items from salmon steak, river prawns, deep sea blue swimmer, marinated Seabass and sweet snails to à la minute Wagyu beef, pork loin, leg of lamb and other international delights from soups and appetizers to main courses and desserts.

When: Fridays and Saturdays | 5.30pm to 10.00pm

Price: 999 Baht net per person*Terms & conditions apply

Tel: 038 425611 Ext. 2149, 2150Email: [email protected]







