Pattaya’s French Connection takes everything

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 31st August

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

It was Phoenix golf Monday and the weather was perfect with just some high clouds and low temperatures. It tried a little later to rain on us, but it was only a few spits in the end.

The course was in great condition with very fast greens and no way you could get a bad lie anywhere. We absolutely shot around the course and were in the lockerroom in under three and a half hours.

The French connection took everything with the two Thierys having a good day out and both scoring 37 points to take 1st and 2nd. Thiery Petrement took 2nd spot and his good mate Thiery Temime took the top spot.

There were no twos recorded.











