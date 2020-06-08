Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya launches ‘Complete Care’ programme

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya are pleased to welcome and service everyone with the same Centara hospitality again. Travel with total peace of mind with Centara’s certified and enhanced health, hygiene and safety programme





To ensure a safe stay which follows guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and local health authorities in the six countries. We have launched our “Centara Complete Care” programme, to continued safety, protection and wellbeing of our guests and employees. This includes enhanced measures in health, hygiene, sanitation and social distancing.

Travel safely and service standards with “Centara Complete Care” include:

Social distancing; Appropriate spacing will be maintained to avoid close gatherings between guests, and between staff and guests. This includes the reconfiguration of seating in public areas and the delivery of in-room dining and luggage to guest room doors only.

Health & hygiene practices; The temperature of all staff, visitors and guests arriving at the hotel via all entrances and entering the spa, will be checked. Face masks will be worn by all service staff, and sanitising hand gel dispensers will be made readily available.





Enhanced sanitization; The enhanced cleaning protocols will include the increased sanitation frequency of all public areas, including washrooms, lifts, and other high-touch point areas. All cleaning agents are EPA-approved and a hi-tech electrostatic disinfection spray ensures guest rooms, corridors, restaurants, and other areas are sanitised regularly.

Check-in and -out; All front desk staff will sit at least 1.5 metres apart, and wherever possible, privacy screens will be installed. The registration process includes health check forms, and cashless payment options will be offered.

Rooms; Housekeeping staff, wearing protective face masks and disposable plastic gloves, will ventilate and clean rooms when guests have vacated the space, paying particular attention to high-touch points such as remote controls and door handles. All drinking glasses will be sanitised with a cleaning machine. Sanitising gel and disposable face masks will be placed in the room or available on request.

Dining; In order to respect social distancing, seating in restaurants will be reduced and re-arranged. All tabletop items will be sanitised between each sitting. Self-service will be restricted; instead, buffet offerings at the restaurant and Club Lounge will be served at the table.

Fitness & pool; Chlorine levels at the pool will be periodically monitored for maximum efficacy. Sun loungers and fitness equipment will be rearranged and spaced at least 1.5 metres apart. Sports and fitness centre equipment, as well as sun loungers, will be sanitised after every use.

Spa; Only single guest spa treatments will be permitted, with steams, saunas and Hammams off limits for the time being. Treatment rooms and all equipment are carefully sanitised after each session.

Kids’ club; Playroom staff will be thoroughly trained to follow enhanced cleaning protocols, with toys and equipment sanitised every 15 minutes. Ball pits and other high-touch amenities in the Kids’ Club will be removed.

Events; Seating arrangements will be made to respect safe distancing, and after every event, meeting rooms will be sprayed with specialised electrostatic disinfection solution, using cutting-edge technology to sanitise all surfaces. All event attendees will be required to wear face masks.







Training & personnel; All staff will be trained in Centara’s updated cleaning and sanitisation protocols. The same vigorous standards will apply to back of house and any other third-party concessionaries such as the tour desk. Hotel staff teams will also be re-organised to minimise cross-contamination.

Accreditation & monitoring; Dedicated Hygiene Managers have been appointed to monitor, record and implement all changes across all hotels. All health and hygiene procedures are prepared in collaboration with ECOLAB, the global leader in hygiene technologies, and certified by SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification specialists.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya welcomes every guest with a warm smile, and we want you to enjoy each and every day throughout your stay. So we pledge to provide you with our service, safety and hygiene excellence guarantee. We love to see all of the folks who come from around the world calling this house “home” as The Place to Be for everyone. For information and reservations, please contact us email to [email protected] or Tel. +66(0)3830 1234, +66(0)3805 1200.





