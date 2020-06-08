Thai PM supports sending out labors for Asian, Middle East markets

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that as global economy is expected to return to normalcy soon, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has had concern over Thai labors who are normally wanted in the global labor market for their discipline and skills.







Coupling with the fact that Thailand has been recognized worldwide for its efficient control of spread of COVID-19, Thai labors have become popular among employers in various countries, especially countries and territory that are Thailand’s dialogue partners, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Israel, etc.

The Prime Minister has recently met with representatives of several countries, such as Ambassador of Kuwait to Thailand, who expressed their wish to recruit Thai labors for their economic rehabilitation.

The Prime Minister, therefore, ordered Ministry of Labor’s Department of Employment to rush in readying Thai workers, and to ensure that they work for their best benefits with integrity and quality of life. They should also be given opportunities to develop their skills, including language skills. According to the Government Spokesperson, once the situation returns to normalcy, Thai workers can immediately be exported to the number near the earlier target of 100,000, which should bring in the total revenues of 140 billion Baht.











