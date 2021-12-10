Ben’s Theatre Jomtien Open Borders New Year Concert

Ben’s Theater presents non-profit-making private concerts and theatre performances that bring quality musicians and actors to Pattaya. There are no sponsors and income from ticket sales goes directly to the performers.

Reservations strictly by email: [email protected]

Website: benstheaterjomtien.com

403/73 Jomtien Beach Road

Pattaya Thailand

Ben’s Theater is a drop off place of Grab Car/Taxi. Just type: Bens Theatre

Changes in Pattaya’s COVID-19 situation, prompts Ben’s Theater Jomtien to revise guidelines for future performances.

All guests should use the electronic temperature meter on arrival. Outside the premises we will provide running water, soap and hand gel. The one-meter distancing will be observed in the seating arrangements. Therefore, our capacity has been reduced to 23 seats max. per concert.

The seating arrangements are designed for single or duo-seats for couples/households. Audience members are requested to remain in their seats at all times, except for the use of restrooms. Masks are optional but guests must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination at the time of booking and provide a scan or photo of their Thai vaccination certificate.







There is no bar. You may pre-order your drinks with your reservation. Pre-ordered beverages will be served at your table prior to the concert and in the interval. Staff will wear masks and Perspex face shields as well as rubber gloves. All performers and staff are vaccinated.

After the concert, guests are requested to leave our premises without delay. We regret that there will not be the usual opportunity to meet the performers. These guidelines could change depending on the requirements of the authorities.





























