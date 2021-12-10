Bangkok sets up more checkpoints to contain and reduce air pollution

The Prime Minister expressed concerns about rising PM2.5 levels in Bangkok over the past few days, while instructing officials to set up additional checkpoints to contain and reduce air pollution.







Teerapat Prayoonsit, Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, recently visited an inspection checkpoint on Kalapapruek Road in Phasi Charoen District to check the exhaust fumes of passing vehicles. During the inspection, police found several cars exceeding the legal emissions limit and ordered their drivers to stop using the vehicles until the engines were repaired.



From October 1st to December 8th, 2021, officials have inspected 43,587 motor vehicles nationwide and banned 230 of them. 24,173 of these inspections were conducted in Bangkok with 73 cars banned from the road. Most of the inspected vehicles were trucks and both public and private buses. (NNT)



























