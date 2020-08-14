BCCT Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Briefing & Business Networking

BCCT, in cooperation with AustCham, BeLuThai, CanCham, GTCC, NTCC, STCC & SATCC, cordially invites you to a BCCT Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Briefing on The Covid and Post-Covid Global Economy by Chris Cracknell, Chairman, Grant Thornton & Business Networking.







Date: Friday 28th August 2020

Time: Briefing at 5.00 – 6.00 pm and Networking at 6.30 – 9.30 pm

Venue: Briefing at Meeting Room and Networking at Ballroom, Bay Tower, Holiday Inn Pattaya on Pattaya Sai 1. Map

Cost:

– Free of charge for briefing.

– Networking: THB 500. Price includes food and free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine (menu below)

*Open for BCCT and participating chambers members only*

Booking & payment:

– To register in advance for the briefing please click here or email [email protected]

– To register in advance for the networking please click here or email [email protected]

Pre-registration and pre-payment secure booking. Pre-payment options are available here. No payment on the door. No walk-ins please. Thanks for your co-operation

Menu:

Cold Canape: White Anchovy Pepperonata Bruschetta, Crushed Cherry Tomato and Ricotta Bruschetta, Tuna Poke and Mango Salad Cups with Wonton Chips and Chili and Ginger Pork Meatball Bahn Mi Rolls

Hot Canape: Shrimp & Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms, Thai Style Chicken Wings, Chorizo & Beef Mini Pies and Vegetable Samosas







Meat Carving Station

Sweet: Melon Ball Skewers, Salted Caramel Popcorn Éclairs and Mango Passionfruit Eaton Mess

Drinks: Soft Drinks; Heineken Lager Beer; Vineyards Wine, South Eastern Australia Shiraz & Chardonnay and Charles de Fere Sparkling Wine, Cuvee Jean-Louis Brut Blanc de Blancs

Accommodation: Holiday Inn Pattaya is offering a special Room rate with breakfast at THB 2,900 net per night for double or single. For reservation please email: [email protected]

Transport: BCCT offers a transport leaving Bangkok at 1.00 pm (sharp) to Pattaya and returning the same night after the event. Cost is THB 500/person. If you are interested in joining us please email: [email protected]











