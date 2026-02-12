In celebration of its 80th Anniversary, BCCT is delighted to host the BCCT Multi-Chamber Insight & Connecting Eastern Economic Corridor.

Held in honour and with the support of the Board of Trade of Thailand and Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), this special event brings together Thai and international business communities, in collaboration with AMCHAM, AustCham, BeLuThai, CanCham, EABC, GTCC, NTCC, NZTCC, TNCC, SATCC, STCC, SweCham, SPTCC and SwissThai







The evening will begin with an exclusive EEC investment briefing by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand, who will share the latest updates on investment initiatives, policies, and opportunities across the EEC (Limited to 50 participants,first come, first served).The programme will then continue with high-quality multi-chamber networking at The Point, Dusit Thani Pattaya.

This landmark event offers a valuable platform to connect with senior decision-makers, strengthen cross-border business relationships, and explore new opportunities in one of Thailand’s most dynamic economic regions.

Event Details

Date: Friday 27th February 2026

5.00 – 9.00 PM Venue: Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel [Map]

Programme:

5.00 – 6.00 PM | EEC Insight (limited to 50 participants, first come, first served)

📍 Dusit Meeting Room, Dusit Thani Pattaya

An exclusive briefing on the latest investment initiatives, policies, and opportunities across the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), delivered by Dr Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General, Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand

6.00 – 9.00 PM | BCCT Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Economic Corridor

📍 The Point, Dusit Thani Pattaya

Multi-chamber networking with Thai and international business leaders, co-branded with AMCHAM, AustCham, BeLuThai, DanCham, GTCC, NTCC, and SATCC

Entry:

THB 1,250 for BCCT and partner chamber members

Price includes access to the EEC Insight session (limited to 50 participants, first come, first served) and the multi-chamber networking reception, featuring buffet food, soft drinks, beer, and wine. >> [MENU]



for BCCT and partner chamber members Price includes access to the and Non-members interested in joining BCCT are very welcome and should email [email protected]

Booking: Please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance

Payment:

Online Payment: We recommend using the online payment option when confirming your booking, as it’s the easiest way to pay.

Bank Transfer: You can also transfer funds to Kasikorn Bank, account number 709-2-36464-4. Please email [email protected] to request a receipt.





Cancellation policy:

Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment is not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins.

Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit.

Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: by registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: please click here

