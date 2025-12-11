Russian tourist injured at Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier as ferry sways in strong winds

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 60-year-old Russian tourist was seriously injured at the Bali Hai Pier in south Pattaya after misstepping while disembarking from a passenger ferry, December 10. The woman became trapped between the ferry and the pier railing, sustaining a deep laceration.

The Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received an emergency call at noon and dispatched paramedics and rescue personnel to the scene. The injured tourist, who was traveling with her family, was promptly given first aid before being transported to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.







Eyewitnesses reported that strong winds and choppy waves caused the ferry to rock as it approached the pier after returning from Koh Larn. At the moment she tried to step onto the pier, the boat swayed, causing her to lose her footing and become pinned against the railing by the ferry. Rescue teams emphasized the need for caution when boarding or disembarking vessels during rough conditions.



































