BCCT Connecting Western Seaboard (Hua Hin).

BCCT is delighted to invite BCCT members and guests to our first networking event of 2026 in Hua Hin, hosted at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, an iconic beachfront destination.

Join us for a sparkling evening of meaningful connections, where business leaders and professionals come together to explore new opportunities, expand your networks, gain fresh insights, and reconnect in a relaxed coastal setting along Thailand’s Western Seaboard—while enjoying an exquisite buffet and free-flow drinks.







An ideal opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and strengthen professional connections!

A co-sponsorship is available for just THB 5,000 + VAT, offering you exclusive branding opportunities with prominent exposure before, during, and after the event.

1 complimentary event tickets

Promotional material display at the event

One-minute video (visual only) & logo displayed on event screens

displayed on event screens Brand exposure :

Your logo and link featured on event graphics for email and social media promotions, BCCT website booking page, and event backdrop

: Your featured on event graphics for email and social media promotions, BCCT website booking page, and event backdrop LinkedIn promotion :

A post on BCCT’s account (15,000 connections), with a short sponsor profile and staff tags

: A post on BCCT’s account (15,000 connections), with a short sponsor profile and staff tags Company recognition :

Mention in the welcome speech and inclusion in the group photo

: Mention in the welcome speech and inclusion in the group photo Post-event publicity : Featured on BCCT’s website, LinkedIn, and Facebook pages

: Featured on BCCT’s website, LinkedIn, and Facebook pages Attendee list: Receive a full list of attendees with contact details and a copy of business cards

*Industry exclusivity is available upon request for the first member company to secure sponsorship.



Contact: If you are interested in becoming this event sponsor, please email [email protected]

Date: Saturday 21st March 2026

Time: 6-9 PM

Venue: InterContinental Hua Hin Resort [MAP]

Cost: THB 1,000 for BCCT, partner chambers and non-members. Prices include wine, beer, sparkling wine, and soft drinks.

Booking:

BCCT members, please click here or email [email protected] for booking assistance

Non-members who would like to join this event should email – [email protected]



Payment:

Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt

Event Behaviour Statement: Please click here





