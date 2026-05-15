BCCT Connecting Bangkok Thursday 28th May 2026

Special thanks to our sponsors Business Class Asia and Mahanakorn Partners Group

BCCT proudly presents the next Connecting Bangkok on Thursday 28th May 2026, from 6:00–9:00 pm, at DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit

Expand your connections with business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across industries and explore future collaborations in a dynamic setting designed to open doors to new opportunities.

Enjoy selection of signature dishes paired with free-flow drinks throughout the evening, creating a relaxed atmosphere where meaningful conversations and valuable connections happen naturally.

Whether you are a long-standing member or joining us for the first time, this is your opportunity to be part of BCCT’s active business community.







Registration is now open. Secure your place today!

Date: Thursday 28th May 2026

Time: 6-9 PM

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton Bangkok Ploenchit [MAP]

Cost: THB 1,100 per person Including a selection of food, free-flow wine, beer, and soft drinks

Booking :

Member : Please book online by clicking HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance

Non-members who would like to join this event should email – [email protected]



Payment:

Online Payment: We recommend using the online payment option when confirming your booking, as it’s the easiest way to pay.

Bank Transfer: You can also transfer funds to Kasikorn Bank, account number 709-2-36464-4. Please email [email protected] to request a receipt.

A co-sponsorship is available for just THB 10,000 + VAT, your co-sponsorship offers exclusive branding opportunities to enhance your company’s visibility and expand your professional network within Bangkok’s thriving business community.







Sponsorship Benefits Include:

2 complimentary event tickets for your company representative

for your company representative Display space at the event (one table with roll up banner)

(one table with roll up banner) One-minute video (visual only) & logo displayed on event screen

displayed on event screen Company logo and website link featured on event graphics for BCCT website booking page, event backdrop, and social media

Company logo and website in all online circulars send to 2,700+ member and 4,500+ non-member contacts

send to Mention in the welcome speech and inclusion in the group photo

A linkedIn thank you post on BCCT’s account (15,000 connections)

Full attendee list with contact details

Personalised introductions and support from BCCT team

Industry exclusivity available for the first confirmed sponsor.

Contact Khun Amornrat at [email protected] or call 094 463 6545 for more details.



Cancellation policy:

Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if the payment is not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins.

Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit.

Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: By registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event.

Event Behaviour Statement: Please click here







หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English

















































