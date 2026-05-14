Sponsorship Opportunities Now Open for BCCT Thailand International Business Awards (TIBA) 2026

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES NOW OPEN

The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) is delighted to announce the BCCT Thailand International Business Awards (TIBA) 2026 held on Thursday, 20th August 2026

Recognised as one of Thailand’s most prestigious international business awards, TIBA brings together 200+ business leader, senior executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and government representatives for an evening celebrating business excellence, innovation, and leadership.







A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available across three tiers:

Title Sponsor – THB 200,000 (Exclusive – 1 Only)

Take centre stage as the official naming partner:

“BCCT [Your Company] Thailand International Business Awards”

Your brand will receive the highest level of visibility, with logo placement across all award trophies and certificates as the main sponsor.

Take centre stage as the official naming partner: Your brand will receive the highest level of visibility, with logo placement across all award trophies and certificates as the main sponsor. Sterling Sponsor (Award Category) – THB 60,000

(Limited to 14 categories, allocated on a first-confirmed basis.)

Position your brand through the award, with your name and logo featured on the trophy and certificate.

(Limited to 14 categories, allocated on a first-confirmed basis.) Position your brand through the award, with your name and logo featured on the trophy and certificate. Bronze Sponsor – THB 25,000

Gain visibility as an official supporter of TIBA 2026, with logo presence across event materials.



Partnering as a TIBA Sponsor offers a unique opportunity to:

Position your organisation with one of the 14 prestigious award categories

Take the spotlight on stage by presenting awards to Thailand’s leading businesses and professionals

Feature your company logo on the official trophies and certificates

Showcase your brand to a high-level international business audience

Strengthen relationships with key decision-makers and industry leaders

Brand exposure across BCCT event promotions, media, and social media channels

Full sponsorship benefits and details are available here >> Sponsorship Package







If you are interested in sponsoring TIBA 2026, please contact Amornrat at [email protected] or Call 02-651-5351, 094-4636545

In addition, nominations are now open until Friday, 17th July 2026 for companies and individuals of all nationalities, whether BCCT members or non-members.

How to Nominate :

Submitting a nomination is simple just provide a short profile of up to 500 words, aligned with the award criteria. No images required.

There are 14 award categories, recognizing both corporate and individual achievements, as below.



CORPORATE

Outstanding Small Company Award (30 employees maximum)

Outstanding Medium-Sized Company Award (31 to 100 employees)

Outstanding Company Award

Most Promising Startup Award

Most Innovative Company Award

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award.

Journey to Net Zero Award







INDIVIDUAL

▪ Young Professional (less than 30 years old)

▪ Seasoned Professional (over 20 years in employment)

▪ Exceptional Entrepreneur

▪ Women in Business

▪ Community Impact

▪ Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

▪ Lifetime Achievement

For more information about award categories, nominations, and judging criteria, Please visit >> LINK

Submit your nomination form now to celebrate the best of business and entrepreneurship in Thailand!



ELIGIBILITY

Nominated (with the approval/agreement of the nominee) or self-nominated The nominated corporate categories must be Thailand-registered companies, with all necessary licenses (corporate). The nominated individual categories must be employees of a Thailand-registered company, with a work permit in the case of a non-Thai national. A company may only be nominated in one corporate category and an employee may only be nominated in one individual category.

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English

















































