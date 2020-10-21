Austrian National Day celebrations in Pattaya

Austrian National Day will be celebrated on Friday 30 October 2020 at the Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya.
Guest of Honour: H.E. Dr. Eva Gardner, the Austrian Ambassador.
Authentic Austrian 3-Course Menu: Grießnockerlsuppe, Backhenderl mit Petersilienkartoffeln und kl. Salat oder Fiakergulasch mit Semmelknödel, Pickels und Spiegelei. Nachspeise: Wiener Apfelstrudel.
Only 450 Baht per person. 20% Discount on all drinks.
Live Music. Dance performance by children from the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand.
ALL NATIONALITES WELCOME
Cocktails at 6 pm Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
Accommodations available at only 1500 baht for a Double Room with breakfast for two persons.
For reservations Tel. 038 370 614 Email: [email protected]