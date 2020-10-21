World Polio Day 24 October 2020 in Pattaya

To commemorate World Polio Day, the Rotary Club Pattaya Marina invites you to an evening of information on END POLIO NOW at Royal Opal Theatre in the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel on Saturday, October 24, 2020.







Fellowship starts at 6.30 p.m. Dinner commences at 7 p.m.

Dr. Olivier Meyer will give an informative talk on Polio in English. Peter Malhotra will assist in Thai.

Enjoy a sumptuous Buffet for only 1200 Baht including wine.

To raise money to support the End Polio Now program, an auction and a raffle will be held with many valuable prizes.

Dress code: Casual, Club Jacket, polo or End Polio Now T-shirt.

Rotarians, families and friends are most welcome.

Please contact President Eric Labouillat for reservation: Email: [email protected]





