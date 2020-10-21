A top score from Ron on a wet course

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, Oct. 19 Laem Chabang B+C Stableford

As we looked out over Laem Chabang golf course, it looked every bit as pristine and manicured as we have come to know. However, once getting onto those nice looking fairways, we found the ground quite wet and even soggy in places. Obviously, this course has had a lot of recent rain.







We called lift, clean and place and, again, a good decision as balls were plugging and there was almost no run at all. The greens were right up to the normal high standard but, again, having had a lot of water, were much slower than usual.

The first couple of groups handing in the cards lamented about the wet course and how hard it was to score, so it was looking a bit dire. That was until the Ron Dickie, a first timer at Links, handed in his score of 39 points, and that was off a #9 handicap.

Then the ‘Bridesmaid,’ Bill Copeland, came in with a good score of 35 points for second place, again, but only after winning a countback from Craig Webster, in his last game before going home to NZ. Paul Durkan had another podium finish with his 34 points to take fourth place.









Winners at Laem Chabang

1st Place – Ron Dickie (9) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Bill Copeland (11) – 35 pts c/back

3rd Place – Craig Webster (16) – 35 pts

4th Place – Paul Durkan (5) – 34 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Daniel Shamir – 19 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – George Mueller – 18 pts





Paul Durkan brought out three mates for their first time at Links. Rod, the winner, was one of them and Daniel Shamir was another and he had a ‘best front nine’ with 19 points while George Mueller had ‘best back nine with 18 points. For the record, the third ‘mate’ was Andy Robertson.

Although grey and threatening rain all through the round, we escaped again without a drop of moisture. With few people on course, our first three groups finished in four hours, the last group somewhat longer than that.











