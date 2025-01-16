An evening of Classic Love Songs at Ben’s Theater Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Experience an enchanting evening of timeless romance through the exquisite voices of Barbara Zion (soprano) and Potprecha (Jak) Cholvijarn (counter-tenor), accompanied by the masterful piano artistry of Morakot Cherdchoo-Ngarm.

This captivating program features a selection of love songs and arias by legendary composers, including Bach, Caccini, Debussy, Fauré, Handel, Mendelssohn, Monteverdi, Mozart, Pergolesi, Puccini, Purcell, Ravel, Schubert, C.M. Schönberg, and R. Strauss.







Sunday, 23 February 2024 at 8 p.m.

Doors open: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: THB 1,000 per person includes free drinks of choice

Dress code: Smart casual (no shorts or sandals)

Reservations:

Secure your spot by emailing [email protected]. Please include: Your name, Number of tickets required and Mobile number. A confirmation email with a road plan to the venue will follow.



For more information, visit www.benstheaterjomtien.com

Drop-off for BOLT or GRAB taxis: Search for Ben’s Theatre

About Ben’s Theater:

Ben’s Theater Jomtien is dedicated to hosting non-profit, private concerts that bring world-class musicians to Pattaya. With no sponsors, all ticket proceeds directly support the performers.

Join us for an unforgettable night of passion, elegance, and musical excellence!

































