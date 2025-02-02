Rotary Clubs invite you to celebrate their Aniversaries in Pattaya.

The Rotary Clubs of Jomtien-Pattaya (38 Years) and Pattaya Marina (20 Years) cordially invite you to a memorable evening of camaraderie, fine dining, and entertainment as we celebrate our joint anniversaries.
Venue: Toma’s Wine Brasserie, Date: Friday, 21 February 2025, Time: 18:00 hrs onwards
Indulge in a French Feast:
⸙ Authentic French Cassoulet
⸙ Lavish selection of soups & salads
⸙ Irresistible French dessert
⸙ Free-flow wine, beer, and soft drinks
Entertainment: Live Band
Raffle Draw: Win valuable prizes to support charity!
Cost: 1,500 Baht/person
Dress Code: Casual
Reserve Your Seat Today!
Call Manita: 065 894 5446 (French-English-Thai)
LINE: manita1569, Email: [email protected]
Address: 23, 1 Huay Yai Muk Rd, Pong, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150
Location: [Toma’s Wine Brasserie on Google Maps]
https://maps.app.goo.gl/FuaYfRxwoj3JTHce8
We look forward to celebrating this special occasion with you!