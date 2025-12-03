A Christmas Market at The Sukhothai Bangkok filled with Magic, Community and Cheer 27–28 December

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok shines brightest when the festive season arrives. The lights glow with extra warmth, the air buzzes with anticipation, and the city seems wrapped in a spirit of generosity. This year, The Sukhothai Bangkok brings that feeling to life with a Christmas Market that blends magic, community and festive cheer into a two-day celebration unlike any other.

Bangkok Uncovered & Beyond Vol. 6 unfolds on 27 and 28 December in the serene Sukhothai Garden, one of the city’s most iconic urban sanctuaries. Strolling through its lush courtyards and lotus ponds, guests can explore a hand-selected collection of stalls offering festive décor, artisanal crafts, unique gifts, gourmet treats and seasonal surprises. It’s the type of market where you arrive looking for a present for someone else—yet inevitably leave with treasures for yourself too.









Throughout the afternoon and evening, live performances bring the garden to life. Gentle acoustics, seasonal melodies and family-friendly activities fill the open-air space with relaxed joy. There is something undeniably heartwarming about enjoying a warm treat in Bangkok’s tropical dusk while a choir or guitarist delivers the soundtrack to Christmas. Even without winter chill, The Sukhothai effortlessly captures the essence of the season.

Beyond the festive ambience, the event carries a deeper purpose. The Christmas Market supports endangered and underserved communities in Bangkok, continuing the hotel’s commitment to social responsibility. All proceeds go toward preserving local culture and uplifting vulnerable children and families through libraries, study centres and community-led educational programmes. It is Christmas giving, expressed through meaningful action.

For residents and visitors alike, this is a rare opportunity to experience a Christmas celebration wrapped in elegance and purpose. It’s a gathering where creativity flourishes, community takes centre stage and every purchase helps protect the stories and traditions that shape Bangkok’s cultural tapestry.

Long admired as one of the capital’s most refined hotels, The Sukhothai Bangkok blends Thai heritage with contemporary sophistication and thoughtful hospitality. This Christmas Market adds a new chapter to its legacy—one that brings people together through generosity, artistry and shared festive joy.



Come for the gifts. Come for the flavours. Come for the music. Come simply to feel good. Above all, come to celebrate Christmas in a way only Bangkok can offer—at The Sukhothai Garden from 14.00 to 21.00, with free entry for all.

Event Details

Date: 27–28 December 2025

Time: 14.00 to 21.00

Venue: The Sukhothai Garden, The Sukhothai Bangkok

Enquiries: 02 344 8888 | [email protected]

About the Author

Andrew J. Wood is a British-born travel writer, former hotelier and long-term resident of Thailand. He contributes to leading travel publications and is known for his warm storytelling style and deep passion for Asia’s tourism landscape.

































