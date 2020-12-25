Billabong Pattaya’s men and women split

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, 23rd December

Parachat & Emerald

Stableford & Rainbow Scramble

There were two venues for the Billabong Wednesday, with the ladies taking to Parachat for a Stableford round and the men going to Emerald for a two man rainbow scramble with a blind draw.







Parachat is not the easiest course around, with lots of water and snares to trap you, but the ladies didn’t give it any chances with 3rd place going to Miss Nok on a count back with 32 points. 2nd place went to Miss Thip with 36 points and 1st place went to Miss May with 37 points.





In the men’s tournament, it was a good day out for most of the players with 4 out of the six groups scoring in the 60s.

Barry Lewis and Auke Engelkes took 1st prize with a net 66.1 narrowly beating Tim Knight and Peter Rooke, who scored 66.2 to take 2nd prize.

Have a Merry Xmas from all here at the Billabong.















