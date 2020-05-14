Thais adapt to ‘New Normal’ at Chiang Mai market

As people and businesses are now adapting to the New Normal, a market at Chiang Mai University has opened the “New Normal Market” with social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while providing free retail space for vendors affected by the pandemic.







Chiang Mai University’s Kad Angkaew market opens on Wednesday with the New Normal measures, where all visitors must clean their hands have their temperature taken upon entry.

Everyone is required to wear a face mask, while the market is limiting the capacity to no more than 200 people at a time. Shoppers and vendors are encouraged to make and receive payments online using their mobile phone, to avoid using cash.



The newly opened Kad Angkaew market is located inside Chiang Mai University campus. It is offering 50 retail spaces for pre-registered vendors, affected by the pandemic, to sell their food and goods. Free haircuts by volunteers are also available here.

Kad Angkaew market opens from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekends until 31 May.(NNT)











