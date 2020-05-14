Thai pawn shop paid off, owners get their working tools back

At Udondusadee pawnshop, in Mak Khaeng subdistrict, Udon Thani province, Nirat Pongsittitaworn the governor, together with the UdonThani Chinese Merchants’ Association redeemed pawned items at a cost of almost two hundred thousand baht. The items were mostly work-related tools belonging to the 193 people who had pawned the items. The mass redemption brought great happiness to the owners of the items. They very much appreciated the help of the governor and his associates. They promised to use the tools to do paying jobs to support their families.







The pawnshop owner also donated forty thousand baht to provincial support, exempted interest payments on the redeemed items, and provided cloth masks and hand sanitizers to the items’ owners.(NNT)











