Thai organizations donate supplies for medical workers

BANGKOK– At Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital in Chonburi, the Mayor of Laem Chabang Municipality, Jinda Thanomrod today delivered a ventilator worth 550,000 baht donated by the Thanomrod family.

Ventilators are a crucial device used to save the lives of critical patients in ICU. They help improve the effectiveness of treatment and support the medical team.







Meanwhile, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and PTT have delivered 16,800 liters of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol to Sakhon Nakhon province, as part of the aid campaign in the fight against the COVID-19 virus by the energy sector.

The alcohol will be distributed to small hospitals, ensuring no shortage of this crucial disinfectant. Sakhon Nakhon province will distribute the alcohol donated to sub-district health promotion hospitals in the province.



One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is an excessive amount of waste, particularly used face masks. In Ubon Ratchathani, the provincial natural resources and environment office has placed special trash bins for the disposal of used face masks at the provincial hall.

The used face masks are then properly destroyed by Warin Chamrap City Municipality, according to guidelines from the Ministry of Public Health, in order to minimize infection risks and the environmental impact. (NNT)











