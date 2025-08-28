Thailand welcomes a boutique on wheels

Thailand will have a posh new train from November 2025 to create domestic vacations in unparalleled comfort. The Blue Jasmine is a restored 1960s sleeper train from Japan which, operated by DTH Travel, will create a nine-day wonder tour from and to Bangkok with stops at Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai and other cultural hotspots.

Between stops, guests will enjoy chef-prepared meals, sip on craft cocktails and soak up Thailand’s green countryside. Two of the nine nights will be spent onboard, with the others in four star heritage hotels. There are 10 wagons in three classes ranging from very comfortable to really luxurious on the 750 km journey. Not to mention a Panorama lounge and a private butler for the exclusive vacationer.







En route, passengers will venture out to enjoy UNESCO-listed ancient ruins, shimmering temples, riverside barges, guided pottery workshops and the chance to meet the gentle giants of Chiang Mai, better known as elephants. Back in Bangkok on the final night, there’s a Chao Phraya River cruise and a farewell dinner.

However, there are only 37 passengers on each tour with train fans already booking well into 2026. Prices are variable, but typically 250,000 baht (6,000 pounds) per person unless you are travelling solo which carries a surcharge. DTH, which has been creating unforgettable holiday adventures for over 60 years, now operates 14 offices throughout Asia.



































