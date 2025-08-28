The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. Harvey Nolan

BANGKOK, Thailand – We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Harvey Nolan on Monday 25 August evening, following a short and very brave battle with cancer. On behalf of BCCT members, we extend our condolences to Harvey’s family, friends and business colleagues, past and present.

Harvey first came to Thailand 30 years ago. He was a much-respected construction and engineering manager who oversaw numerous important and prestigious projects, including those for Bayer, Chevron, Kellogg, the new British Embassy in Bangkok at AIA Sathorn Tower, and the United Nations UNESCAP.







For the last nearly four years Harvey was Project Director at Cornerstone Management Co Ltd, a BCCT member since 2001. Projects for Cornerstone included Rajavej Hospital, Jim Thompson House, Nimit Langsuan, Triumph Motorcycle’s sixth factory and, most recently, Dulwich College International School Bangkok in Bang Na.

Harvey was a staunch Manchester City fan and occasional footballer back in the day with Chequers Rangers amongst others. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral for Harvey will take place at 10:00 am this Sunday 31st August at Wat Hua Lamphong, 728 Rama IV Road, Si Phraya, Bangrak, Bangkok.



































