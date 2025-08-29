Thai constitutional court ousts PM Paetongtarn, cabinet falls, Pheu Thai scrambles

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Constitutional Court on August 29 disqualified Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, ruling her unfit to serve following the release of an audio recording involving Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The court’s decision carries sweeping consequences under constitutional provisions: the entire Cabinet must vacate office immediately, leaving the government without an executive and compelling the ruling Pheu Thai party to determine its next course of action.



In a televised address from Government House, Ms. Paetongtarn announced her acceptance of the verdict while defending her record and intentions. She explained that the contested audio clip reflected her concern for safeguarding Thai soldiers and civilians during heightened border tensions in late July.

“I would like to emphasize my sincerity and true intention that everything I have done was for the country,” she said. She also urged political unity to prevent further instability, remarking, “We must join hands to ensure that our democracy does not face sudden disruptions like this again.”

Accompanied by her Cabinet members, who stood in solidarity during her remarks, Ms. Paetongtarn expressed gratitude to the Thai people for entrusting her with nearly one year in office. She also thanked coalition partners, the media, and her colleagues, pledging to continue contributing positively to national development in any way possible outside of government.

The disqualification represents another abrupt turning point in Thai politics, leaving the question of succession at the forefront. Pheu Thai must now decide whether to nominate a new prime minister from within its coalition or seek expanded alliances to secure parliamentary support.

As Paetongtarn departed Government House, she closed a brief but eventful chapter in Thai leadership, while the nation awaits clarity on who will guide the next administration.



































