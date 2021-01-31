Thailand promotes ‘SEXY’ concept in new normal tourism recovery strategy

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning a tourism recovery strategy aimed at promoting safe and sustainable travel in Thailand’s new normal post-COVID-19 era, under a ‘SEXY’ tourism concept.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “All four key focuses under this ‘SEXY’ tourism concept reflect Thailand’s current new normal tourism direction towards safe and sustainable travel. This will help restore travelers’ confidence, while driving recovery for both the Thai economy and the tourism industry to make a comeback stronger than ever.”

To be rolled out during 2021-2022, the ‘SEXY’ tourism concept is in response to the changes in travel behavior and TAT’s goal to restore Thailand’s tourism: S – Safety and Hygiene, E – Environmental Sustainability, X – Extra Experiences, and Y – Yield.

S stands for safety and hygiene as a matter of good public health safety, which has become a new norm for people all over the world. This is backed by the existing Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA), a public-private sector co-operation to promote health and well-being for all in the kingdom. From May 2020, until the present, more than 8,000 businesses and entrepreneurs in 10 key sectors across the country have been awarded the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate. The number is continuing to rise on a monthly basis.

E means environmental sustainability and reflects TAT’s existing strategy on sustainable tourism development, including past initiatives like Thai wildlife conservation, the ‘Upcycling the Oceans Thailand’ clean-up effort, and ‘Thailand Reduce Waste’ campaign, to name but a few.





X refers to extra experiences and is in line with TAT’s existing strategy to introduce brand new products to visitors or reveal a new charming character of well-known destinations through creativity. This also means extra public health safety reflecting Thailand’s ability to control the epidemic, and also the Amazing Thailand SHA initiative.

Y is for yield, a high-value form of tourism from a group of people with high-spending potential. This also reflects TAT’s existing strategy to move the Thai tourism industry out of mass tourism and towards responsible tourism with an emphasis on revenue-generating quality tourists.

Mr. Yuthasak said, “In implementing this tourism concept, TAT will be closely aligning its strategies with the policies and plans of the related public and private sector organizations. Together, TAT and Thai tourism stakeholders will reshape the image of Thailand with core messages highlighting the importance of safe and sustainable travel.” (TAT)













