Thailand popular tourist attractions from mountain mist to clear water snorkeling

Thailand’s weather gets coldest in January, especially in the mountains of the Northern and Northeastern region. Meanwhile, in other regions, there are some cool and fresh breezes as well. Since the weather is so good, let’s explore the popular tourist attractions of this month, starting from viewing the sea of mist on top of the mountain and admiring beautiful blooming Flowers like Wild Himalayan Cherry Blossom or widely known as Thai Sakura which turns everything into pink at Doi Ang Khang, doi inthanon, Phu Lom Lo, etc.







In January, the Northern region of Thailand is the most popular tourist destination because of Doi or mountains and hills located all over the region. Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, etc., are all perfect for hiking and camping in the cold winter breeze. Our recommended destinations for January, famous for their beauty and nature, are Doi Ang Khang, Doi Inthanon, Doi Luang Chiang Dao, Phu Chi Fah, etc.

Apart from the mountains, the North of Thailand in January also has tourist spots where all visitors will be welcomed by dazzling beautiful flower fields; such as, Mae Fah Luang Garden, Royal Park Rajapruek, Doi Ang Khang, etc. There’s also a special highlight that can be seen only in January: Wild Himalayan Cherry Blossom or Thai Sakura, found only at Doi Ang Khang and Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai province.





During this time of the year, you’ll get to see not only the sea of mist on top of the mountains, but also the sight of fog floating above the water in the morning at the Royal Forest Project at Pang Tong 2 or Pang Ung in Mae Hong Son province. Therefore, if you want to experience the fun of Adventure, hiking, camping in the cold winter and admiring the fascinating beauty of nature, the Northern region of Thailand in January is the perfect destination for you.

Let’s move to the northeastern part of Thailand in January. The mountains in this region are as beautiful as those in the Northern region we’ve visited. One of the most popular destinations is Phu Kradueng, a great mountain with cliffs, waterfalls, viewpoints and interesting activities for you to enjoy; for example, walking or biking along the nature trails, playing in waterfalls and stargazing.









A highlight of this month is viewing the red maple leaves found at the Tham Yai Waterfall and Pen Pop Mai Waterfall. Or if you want to be surrounded by the sea of mist and get close to nature without sweating, you can visit Phu Ruea and Phu Tok as well. Their beauty is also incomparable. Isan or the Northeastern region has its own Wild Himalayan Cherry Blossom or Thai Sakura, too. You can find them at Phu Lom Lo in Loei province, a famous destination known as Pink Valley or the Land of Thai Sakura.

In the cool breeze of January, Bangkok, Thailand’s capital located in the Central Region, is the perfect place for the iconic 9 temples day trip or a simple day trip in some parts of this charming city, exploring interesting Tourist Attractions, tasting delicious dishes and Shopping in local markets or department stores.

And if anyone is interested in Thai traditions, we recommend visiting Nakhon Sawan province to see the Pak Nam Pho Chinese God Festival, a traditional event featuring the Chaopho – Chaomae Pak Nam Pho procession, lion dance shows and parades. A highlight of this event is the spectacular Golden Dragon Parade, a grand and magnificent signature of Nakhon Sawan, the City of the Dragon Parade.

In January, the weather and tourist attraction styles of the Eastern and southern parts of Thailand are similar. The highlight of these two regions is the sea. The Eastern and Upper South regions’ sea is the Gulf of Thailand while the lower part of the southern region’s sea is a part of the Andaman Sea.







January is an ideal time to go to the Beach at both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea because of their clear water, bright blue sky, fresh and cool air, which is perfect for every kind of water activities like swimming, diving, Snorkeling, scuba diving, sea kayaking, surfboarding, etc. It can be said that January is the paradise of sea lovers.

Starting a new year in January, don’t forget to find a place to recharge yourself and ignite your passion. From the Northern to the Southern region, Thailand has a wide range of destinations and activities for you to explore and gain new experiences. Choose what you fancy, pack your bags and begin your amazing journey in Thailand now!







