Thailand reports 28 new cases; 24 Thais and 4 foreigners

Thailand logged 28 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 including one locally infected person as the total rose to 4,237.

The Department of Disease Control reported that the 28 new cases comprised 24 Thai people, a Briton, an Indonesian, a Swede and one Jordanian.







Three of the new cases were from the United Kingdom, two each from France and Poland, six from Myanmar, seven from Bahrain, and one each from Pakistan, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Germany, Sweden, Ukraine and Jordan. The locally infected person is a Thai medical professional.

Of the 4,237 total cases in the country, 3,940 recovered including 17 discharged over the past 24 hours and 237 were at hospitals. The death toll stood still at 60. (TNA)







