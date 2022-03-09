Thailand offers aid and visa waiver to stranded tourists in Pattaya and Phuket

The government has announced that it will waive application fees for nearly 7,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in Thailand who wish to renew their visas. It will also consider steps to provide humanitarian assistance to individuals affected by international flight cancellations.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the decision was made in response to a request by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for authorities to assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The CCSA also asked for solutions to be proposed to assist stranded tourists, as around 7,000 travelers from Russia and Ukraine visited the four tourist destinations of Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Krabi.



Yuthasak said travelers can renew their 30-day visas without paying the application fee of 1,900 baht for Ukrainians and Russians. Additionally, tourism operators are working with China’s UnionPay to provide an alternative payment channel for Russian visitors.

The TAT governor said the administration is also looking for ways to ensure that tourists in need of medical attention are treated adequately by all hospitals. He added that officials from both nations are coordinating repatriation flights for their citizens.







Bhummikitti Raktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, noted that flight cancellations by two Russian airlines had a direct impact on the Russian market, as their direct routes covered much of Russia and shared approximately 70% of the market with Phuket province.

































