Thailand bans serving food and drinks on domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has prohibited airlines from serving food and drinks to passengers on board planes flying domestic routes in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, with effect from April 13.







The order also covers eating and drinking of food or beverages brought by passengers. The ban will be in effect until the situation improves or a new regulation is announced.



The CAAT also has prohibited the distribution of newspapers, magazines or any pamphlets, except those related to safety, to minimize passengers touching surfaces that could spread the virus.













