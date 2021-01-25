Disease control measures in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat to be reviewed on Feb 1

The Department of Disease Control will review disease control measures in the five provinces that were COVID-19 maximum control zones (red zones) on Feb 1.







Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said that Feb 1 was the schedule for the department to review COVID-19 control measures in Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon provinces where travel had been restricted.

The restriction could be eased in the provinces where new COVID-19 cases dropped. Meanwhile, control measures would be intensified in the provinces where the disease had not been under control, he said.

Dr Opas also said that the latest death case who was a 73-year-old woman had contracted COVID-19 from an asymptomatic relative who had paid a visit to her home. The woman had had a chronic illness that had affected her lungs.





Though having recovered from COVID-19, she later suffered a fatal infection complication, he said.

It was a lesson for everyone to take good care of elderly family members. Anyone who went out could contract COVID-19 and was unaware of the infection while being asymptomatic. Therefore, everyone must always wear a face mask to prevention disease transmission, Dr Opas said. (TNA)













